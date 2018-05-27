news

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Eiki Nestor.
Eiki Nestor. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) attended events celebrating the centennial of Georgia on Saturday. Nestor stressed Estonia's support for the country, its territorial integrity, and its close ties with the European Union.

Nestor said that relations between Georgia and Estonia are very good and close. "We appreciate the achievements of Georgia highly, and wish the 100-year-old state prosperity and success on its way to the European Union," Nestor said in a Saturday press release.

"We support our good friend Georgia in its reforms by sharing our experience of open elections and developing of e-government," he added.

Nestor believes that Georgia's visa freedom with the European Union is an important landmark in the country's political and economic integration with the EU. In his opinion, it is also important to continue to work to achieve Georgian NATO membership.

"Estonia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and continues to do everything in its power to ensure that the problems of the occupied territories of Georgia are not forgotten by the international community when other crises emerge," Nestor said.  

Georgia has invited the heads of state and government and the speakers of parliaments of different countries to its 100th anniversary celebrations in Tbilisi. Nestor participated in a roundtable discussion at the Georgian parliament and attended celebratory events in the afternoon and evening.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

georgiariigikogueiki nestor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

25.05

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

24.05

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

BUSINESS
25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:50

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

11:49

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

10:18

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

25.05

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: