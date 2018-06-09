news

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
RAF Eurofighter Typhoon at Ämari Air Base
RAF Eurofighter Typhoon at Ämari Air Base Source: Randolf Reiljan
News

Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) is due to be return to Estonia in 2019 as part of the ongoing NATO Baltic air policing mission, British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Friday. 

In addition to this, the RAF will also conduct NATO air policing in Iceland for the first time. These new UK deployments acknowledge the importance of the alliance to Europe's defence, stability and security, Williamson said at the NATO defence ministerial in Brussels.

The Estonia deployment will see four RAF Typhoons returning to the Ämari air base in Estonia. It will be the first time since 2016 that the RAF have been involved in this mission. Later in the year the Typhoons will patrol Icelandic airspace.

"These deployments will allow the UK to work closely with allies to deter aerial threats to Euro Atlantic security. The mission will also provide the RAF with unique opportunities to test its skills in different environments," the minister said.

As part of NATO's air policing measures, which see NATO fighter jets ready to react 24/7, 365 days a year, the UK currently has four Typhoons deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania supporting security in the South and the Black Sea region.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

natoestonia in natoestonian defenceuk forces in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Ministry working on plan to make kindergarten mandatory

BUSINESS
08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

07.06

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

07.06

Simson: Commission's proposal on infrastructure financing encouraging

07.06

May consumer price index up 3% on year

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

06.06

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:58

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019

16:22

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

12:12

Property restitution fund not for churches says Centre's Oudekki Loone

08:42

NATO command structure should be mirrored at political level says President

08.06

In case of crisis, NATO lacking capability to quickly move troops eastwards

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

08.06

Estonian, Finnish foreign ministers meet in Tallinn

08.06

Estonia reportedly appoints new Ambassador to the US

08.06

Former President Ilves, journalists, politicians on Russian blacklist Updated

08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

King of Netherlands to visit Estonia next week

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: