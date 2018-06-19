Estonia's GDP per capita reaches 77% of EU average in 2017

Estonia's GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) last year made up 77% of the average EU rate, up from 75% in 2016.

The indicator was lower in seven member states and the same as Estonia's in two other member states, according to data published by Eurostat.

The indicator was lowest in Bulgaria at 49% and Croatia at 61%. Hungary, Romania, Latvia, Poland and Greece also fell below Estonia's 77%. On equal standing with Estonia were Slovakia and Portugal, while Lithuania just exceeded Estonia at 78%.

Although the GDP per capita in Estonia remains below the EU average, it has been rapidly approaching the average over the years — in comparison, the indicator stood at 54% when Estonia joined the EU in 2004 and 64% in 2010.

The improvement in Estonia's position is also reflected in recent EU 2021-2027 budget period proposals, as regions within the range of 75-90% are considered "transition regions" for which allocated support is somewhat reduced.

Altogether 11 member states had a higher GDP per capita in PPS than the EU average — Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, the U.K., Finland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Ireland.

Estonia ranked sixth from last, however, in terms of the rate of actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita expressed in PPS.

If the average individual consumption rate of the 28 EU member states was expressed as 100%, the individual consumption of Estonian residents was 72%, remaining unchanged compared to 2016. Below Estonia's AIC per capita rate were Latvia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria.