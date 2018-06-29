Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast that he doesn't expect any major breakthrough from the meeting of the Russian and American presidents announced for 16 July.

Mikser said he can think of three issues that the two are very likely to discuss, the first one being the Ukraine conflict along with the annexation of Crimea and Russia's military involvement in the east of the country, then Syria and Iran, and Russia's meddling in democratic elections in Western countries.

"I'm not very optimistic about the chance of Russia making any constructive concessions in any of these issues," the minister said.

Mikser pointed out that the U.S. has been consistent in its security policy concerning Eastern Europe, and that it has taken clear and decisive steps against Russia's aggressive behaviour towards Ukraine as well as other countries. The sanctions against Russia imposed by the U.S. have been graver than those imposed by EU members, Mikser added.

"Without constructive action on the part of Russia, no change in Western policy towards the country can be expected, including that of the United States," he said. Mikser also made the point that though the U.S. are interested in lessening tensions between the two countries, a one-sided concession on the part of the Americans isn't expected.