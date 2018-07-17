news

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
LHV Pank.
LHV Pank. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Business

Estonia's LHV Pank has signed a contract with international deposit platform Raisin, through which the bank is planning to involve new deposits from the German and Austrian markets in the future.

"The cooperation contract with Raisin is a good example of synergy regarding how traditional banking and financial technology companies can boost each other's activity, and through integrating each other's products into their own platforms create new value for customers," Juhan Peet, head of LHV's treasury, said in a press release. "LHV's liquidity rate is very good, but we are constantly working to ensure that the bank's financing sources have a low risk and be dispersed so that it would be possible to finance Estonian companies under favorable conditions also in the future."

"LHV is a very important new partner for us, and thus far the largest Estonian bank on Raisin's markets," Raisin CEO Tamaz Georgadze said. "LHV is a longstanding, trustworthy partner for several known fintech companies like Coinbase and Transferwise and is a truly innovative bank, which now holds the title of Euromoney's best bank in Estonia completely justifiably."

The objective of involving deposits from new markets is to add to LHV's financing sources in order to increase even further the loan opportunities of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Founded in Germany in 2013, Raisin is a web-based deposit mediation platform that operates in more than 30 countries, services 52 banks and more than 130,000 customers.

LHV Group's primary subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs approximately 380 people, and LHV's banking services are being used by over 143,000 customers. Pensions funds being managed by LHV have over 178,000 active customers.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

bankinglhvbanksraisin


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:10

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

15:04

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

14:01

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

13:23

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

11:41

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

10:29

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

09:38

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

08:58

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

16.07

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

16.07

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: