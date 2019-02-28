news

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
LHV Bank. Image is illustrative.
LHV Bank. Image is illustrative. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Business

The Bank of Estonia announced on Thursday that it has added Estonian financial services provider LHV Pank to the list of Estonia's vital services providers. So far, in terms of banks the list only included Swedbank, SEB and Luminor.

A service is vital if an interruption to it would cause an immediate threat to life or health, the functioning of society, or the supply of some other essential or generally necessary services. Payment services and cash circulation are considered vital services, hence the banks listed have to be able to ensure a certain level of cash and payment services even in the case of a crisis or emergency situations, like a cyberattack, terrorist attack or public disorder, the Bank of Estonia said.

The addition of LHV Pank to the list will further improve the resilience of the Estonian financial system to crises. The Bank of Estonia has drawn up plans with providers to prevent crises and reinstate services after an interruption.

Companies in other critical sectors as well as state institutions like the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Rescue Board are also involved, the bank said.

The list of providers of vital services is reviewed at least once a year. Banks are added if at least 3.5% of all payments or card payments in the country are made through them. The amount of deposits they hold and statistics on the cash they issue are also taken into consideration.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

bank of estonialhv group


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09:51

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

27.02

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

27.02

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

27.02

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

27.02

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

27.02

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

27.02

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
25.02

Construction volume increases by 18% in 2018

23.02

Tallink CEO: For Talsinki tunnel subsidy funds, we could offer free passage

23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

21.02

Bill Browder to file Swedbank criminal complaint with Swedish authorities

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:28

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

16:41

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

16:24

Government backs 8.4% pension hike

15:30

Suspect in graft case to enjoy parliamentary immunity if elected

15:03

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

14:47

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

13:43

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

11:51

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

11:21

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

10:19

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

09:51

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

27.02

UN Global Compact unfinished business, says justice minister

27.02

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

27.02

Estonia 200 third party to conclude trade union accord

27.02

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

27.02

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

27.02

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: