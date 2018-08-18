Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

Although 0.6% slower than in June, Estonia's annual inflation rate of 3.3% in July was faster than in any other euro area country.

The annual inflation rate for the euro area was 2.1% in July, up from 2% the previous month and 1.3% on year, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

Following Estonia, the highest annual rates in the euro area were recorded in Latvia and Belgium, both of which saw 2.7% annual inflation last month. The lowest annual rates, meanwhile, were registered in Greece and Ireland, with 0.8% and 1% annual inflation, respectively.

In July 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy at 0.89%, followed by services at 0.64%, food, alcohol and tobacco at 0.49% and non-energy industrial goods at 0.12%.

