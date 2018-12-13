news

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Estonia's minimum wage is getting a raise in January.
Estonia's minimum wage is getting a raise in January. Source: ERR
Business

The Estonian government on Thursday approved an increase of the minimum monthly wage for full-time employment from €500 to €540. The new national minimum wage will enter into effect on 1 January.

The minimum hourly wage will increase from €2.97 to €3.21.

The new minimum wage was agreed upon in an extended collective agreement concluded between the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) in September. Based on established practice, the national minimum wage is agreed upon by social partners, noted the government's letter of explanation.

According to Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) data, a total of 25,500 full-time employees earned the minimum wage of €500 per month, accounting for 5.3% of all paid employees. Another 15,700 people, or 3% of full-time employees, earned €501-539 per month.

From January through August, a total of 44,900 persons declared wages equalling the minimum wage and another 59,200 wages in the range of €501-539 during at least month.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the minimum wage hike from €500 to €540 will bring an additional €14.5 million in tax revenue into the state budget.

The ministry also estimated that state and local government institution labour costs will increase by €3.3 million. State budget-financed institutions will not be allocated additional funds for labour costs; according to the agreement, the minimum wage hike will be covered from within payrolls.

The increase in the minimum wage will in turn also lead to increases in benefits pegged to the minimum wage, including parental benefits and parental leave.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesbenefitsminimum wage


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

12.12

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive

12.12

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

10.12

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

Culture
2019 Elections
Edgar Savisaar showed up for the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year, which was also attended by Santa Claus. 13 December 2018.

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Tallinn ex-mayor, former longtime chairman of the Centre Party and council member Edgar Savisaar on Thursday attended the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year. City council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, wants to reduce the size of the council in general.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:32

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

17:55

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

16:56

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

15:52

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

14:54

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13:56

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

12:59

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

11:57

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

10:55

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

08:54

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Luik discusses situation on Black Sea with Turkish colleague, MPs

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: