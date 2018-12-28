Tommy Cash: Charli XCX herself wanted to perform with me in Tallinn

Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, who has continued to make waves on the world stage and recently released his debut full-length album "¥€$," revealed that English pop star Charli XCX, who will be guest performing at his concert in Tallinn on Saturday, had herself approached him about joining him onstage there.

"The coolest thing is that Charli herself actually wrote to me, saying hey, we're coming to your live show," Cash said on Koit Raudsepp's Raadio 2 broadcast on Thursday. "I had thought about it at one point, but it happens a lot with me with things that I want, that they come to pass. I didn't approach her first at all; she said, 'Hey, I totally want to come to your show.'"

He also considered her guest appearance to be a big deal. "I hope people like this surprise," he added.

Accompanied by her team, Charli XCX is flying to Estonia for the 29 December concert, and Cash hasn't ruled out that the star may spend New Year's Eve in town. "They might stay here," he offered.

Regardless, the Estonian rapper promised that Saturday's set list would include all of his new songs and older hits alike, and expressed hope that Charli XCX would remain onstage for longer than one song. "I'm trying to convince Charli to do more songs," he said.

Cash also admitted that, in addition to Charli XCX, famous producer Boys Noize would have wanted to join him for Saturday's concert as well. "He is in Los Angeles until January," he explained. "He might come this summer. I really want for us to perform together."

Russian DJ CYBEЯ69 will be opening for Cash on Saturday. "He is better known in the fashion world, and he played at the afterparty of Kanye West's third or fourth season release of Yeezy, and was at Madison Square Garden [in New York] when West premiered his collection," he recalled.

Debut album recorded partially in home studio

Cash's debut album "¥€$" includes 11 tracks recorded in London, Berlin and his own home in Estonia. "I built myself a studio at home," he said. "I eventually didn't feel up to flying and eating bad food in London anymore, and I just built a studio at home." He added that above all else, he loves working by himself.

Popular music magazines such as NME and Q Magazine have written about "¥€$." Cash, however, has yet to read the six-page spread about himself published in the latter. "I don't like looking at, reading or listening to stuff about myself," he admitted.

Regarding the debut album itself, Cash said that he has never put so much effort into something before. "I think I am still getting over this album hangover," he said. "I put an incredible amount of energy into the music, and I'm telling you that days before this album was released, I thought to myself as I listened to it that I had never heard anything like it before, and that is what I wanted."

Tommy Cash featured on "Delicious," a track included on Charli XCX's mixtape "Pop 2" released last December.

Saturday's concert in Tallinn is Cash's largest yet in his home country.

