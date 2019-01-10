State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

The Estonian government is on Thursday to approve the allocation from the 2019 state budget of €342 million from the municipalities' support fund for the operation of general schools.

The support can be used for the payment of wages of and payment for the advanced training of teachers, principals and vice-principals, school meals, study literature, and operating expenses related to enhanced and special support, the Government Office said.

The total to be allocated in 2019 has grown by €28 million on year, including €26 million earmarked for teachers' wages and €1 million earmarked for enhanced and special support.

The increase in funding by the government for the operation of general education schools is connected to 1% increase on year in the number of pupils as well as the minimum monthly wage increase of teachers working full time from €1,150 to €1,250.

As an amount some 20% bigger than the minimum wage per nominal teacher job is allocated from the support fund, it is possible that the average gross monthly wages of teachers in Estonia will grow to approximately €1,500.

