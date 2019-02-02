Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award

The Docpoint Documentary Festival has awarded its annual award for young documentary filmmakers to Eeva Mägi for the first time.

"She is a creator who has the courage to do things in a new way," said Filipp Kruusvall, one of the programme's organisers, of the award.

This is the tenth year the award has been given.

"Additionally, she has empathy and an internal need to bring in human interest stories, something very important in a documentary maker," Mr Kruusvall continued.

"Her narrative stories will live purely through the medium of cinema, since she presents her stories visually," he said.

Eeva Mägi is a member of the Estonian Society of Cinematographers, the guild of Estonian documentary makers, and a member of the Estonian Bar Association. She is a practising attorney-at-law, focussing on copyrights.

In 2018, she was awarded the Estonian Cultural Endowment for bold visual performing in her short documentary, "Lembri Uudu."

Her newest short documentary, "Süda Sõrve Sääres," is to be shown on ETV2 in February.

The Docpoint Documentary Festival runs until 3 February.

Translated by Kairi Sule, Elna Pikkur and Uuve Puhm.