news

Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
.Mägi
.Mägi Source: Heiko Sikka
News

The Docpoint Documentary Festival has awarded its annual award for young documentary filmmakers to Eeva Mägi for the first time.

"She is a creator who has the courage to do things in a new way," said Filipp Kruusvall, one of the programme's organisers, of the award.

This is the tenth year the award has been given.

"Additionally, she has empathy and an internal need to bring in human interest stories, something very important in a documentary maker," Mr Kruusvall continued.

"Her narrative stories will live purely through the medium of cinema, since she presents her stories visually," he said.

Eeva Mägi is a member of the Estonian Society of Cinematographers, the guild of Estonian documentary makers, and a member of the Estonian Bar Association. She is a practising attorney-at-law, focussing on copyrights.

In 2018, she was awarded the Estonian Cultural Endowment for bold visual performing in her short documentary, "Lembri Uudu."

Her newest short documentary, "Süda Sõrve Sääres," is to be shown on ETV2 in February.

The Docpoint Documentary Festival runs until 3 February.

--

Translated by Kairi Sule, Elna Pikkur and Uuve Puhm.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eeva mägiestonian filmdocpoint documentary festival


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
01.02

Veterinary board says condemned Polish beef not to reach Estonian stores

01.02

Mustvee municipal council kicks out elder Jüri Morozov

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

01.02

Baltic parliamentary committee chairmen nominate Bellingcat for Pulitzer

01.02

Estonian MEPs Yana Toom, Urmas Paet nominated for MEP Awards

01.02

Estonian financial supervision authority rejects blame in Danske case

31.01

Riigikogu appoints Villu Kõve new chief justice

31.01

Research: Pro Patria and SDE candidates give greatest party support boost

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:34

Gallery: Estonia marks 99th anniversary of Treaty of Tartu

17:29

Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award

16:21

Finance Minister wants option for monthly maternity benefit payouts

13:44

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

11:43

Ministry of Defence approves 2020-2023 development plan

01.02

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English Updated

01.02

Defence minister joins Finnish counterpart in key battle centenary memorial

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Over a thousand sign up for Integration Foundation free Estonian courses

01.02

Veterinary board says condemned Polish beef not to reach Estonian stores

01.02

Mustvee municipal council kicks out elder Jüri Morozov

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

01.02

Baltic parliamentary committee chairmen nominate Bellingcat for Pulitzer

01.02

Voter lists closing on Friday

01.02

Estonian MEPs Yana Toom, Urmas Paet nominated for MEP Awards

01.02

Estonian financial supervision authority rejects blame in Danske case

01.02

Survey: Ratas increases lead as most popular candidate for prime minister

31.01

Riigikogu appoints Villu Kõve new chief justice

31.01

Research: Pro Patria and SDE candidates give greatest party support boost

31.01

Plane arriving from Helsinki evacuated at Tallinn Airport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: