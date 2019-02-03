Gallery: Popular TV drama ENSV returning to screens soon

A new series of popular soap ENSV, set towards the end of Soviet-era Estonia, is to hit the screens on 11 February.

This, the 12th series, aired on ETV, is set in the period leading up to Estonian independence in August 1991 (ENSV is simply the abbreviation of Eesti Nõukogude Sotsialistlik Vabariik, the Estonian SSR, one of 16 constituent republics of the USSR).

While society might be going through tumultuous changes, the program's characters are also experiencing the some of their own: some have grand schemes for a business plan, others have a very complicated personal life.

Broken hearts as well as a few wedding bells are in store for viewers. The new episodes will see already-familiar characters returning, but some characters from the past are returning, bringing chaos with them.

The surprise-packed series airs on Mondays on ETV, kicking of the week.

The first installment will be broadcast on 11 February at 20.00 EET.

--

Translated by Ene-Maris Tali and Sirje Kivisaar.

