Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by ID-card producer Gemalto regarding the public tender for the supply of new ID-cards to Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

The matter is now going back to the Tallinn District Court, BNS wrote.

The PPA and French company Oberthur Technologies, which has since changed its name to Idemia, signed an agreement in April 2017 according to which Oberthur Technologies will produce ID cards, residence permit cards, digital IDs and diplomatic IDs for Estonia after the agreement with the current manufacturer, Gemalto (formerly Trüb Baltic AS), expired at the end of 2018.

Idemia is now responsible for the production of the card, the chip, and linking the document to personal data. It is also responsible for the functioning of the cards. The five-year contract is valued at approximately €40 million.

Gemalto, who produced Estonian ID cards from 2001 onwards, took the matter to court, where it sought to have the procurement contract concluded with the new manufacturer be declared null and void.