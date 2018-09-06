news

Police and ID card producer might agree to settle, writes daily ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian ID cards.
Estonian ID cards. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the producer of some 750,000 Estonian ID cards affected by a potential security risk, Gemalto, may sign a settlement agreement still this month over some €1.5 million, daily Postimees wrote on Thursday.

Estonia's e-state found itself in a major crisis last summer when it turned out that some of the code keys of the chips on the Gemalto-produced ID cards had been created off the chip, and not on it.

The difference is that with a key created directly on an ID card's chip, there is no possibility of a copy of the key saved somewhere else. That Gemalto didn't follow this principle means that hypothetically speaking, by summer last year there was the possibility that some 750,000 ID cards issued by the Estonian state over the previous few years posed a security risk to their holders.

The discovery of the problem led to mutual accusations, and eventually to three court disputes that might now be settled this month, Postimees wrote. According to the paper, Gemalto would pay €1.5 million in damages to the Estonian state.

The deal would include Gemalto withdrawing a complaint with the Tallinn Circuit Court about a state tender it didn't win for the next production period of Estonia's ID cards. In turn, the PPA would withdraw a complaint against Gemalto concerning another smaller issue related to ID cards.

Gemalto would also agree to paying €1.5 million to the Estonian state, which amounts to about half of what it cost to resolve the potential security issue, Postimees wrote.

Chief expert at the PPA's identity and statuses office, Kaija Kirch, said that the PPA will decide this month whether or not to settle.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

id cardsgemaltopolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

05.09

Treason suspects named as father and son Deniss Metsavas and Pjotr Volin

05.09

Father and son arrested as treason suspects in Estonia Updated

05.09

New Talvik-led party announces its official name

05.09

EKRE has a rosier future than Isamaa, says Jaak Aaviksoo

05.09

Statistics: Life expectancy in Estonia rising, particularly amongst males

05.09

French city of Dunkirk gets Tallinn-style free public transport

05.09

Annual holocaust commemoration ceremony takes place on Wednesday

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

31.08

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

31.08

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistics: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
View of the new ministerial building in Tallinn, where among other authorities the Ministry of Finance is based.

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

Next week the Ministry of Finance is due to publish its autumn outlook, after which budget negotiations between the parties will begin. As ERR's Huko Aaspõllu writes, no great surprises are ahead, as the most important issues were already agreed on in spring this year. The main points still to be discussed are additional revenue sources.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:35

British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

12:56

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

12:02

ISS: Security clearance cannot completely rule out traitors

10:30

Blue Awakening wants ethnic profiling of those with access to state secrets

09:17

Police and ID card producer might agree to settle, writes daily

08:53

Saaremaa bridge advocates meet with Chinese business executives

05.09

Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets with foreign minister Mikser in Tallinn

05.09

Taking in treason suspects victory for counterintelligence services says PM

05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

05.09

Treason suspects named as father and son Deniss Metsavas and Pjotr Volin

05.09

Father and son arrested as treason suspects in Estonia Updated

05.09

New Talvik-led party announces its official name

05.09

EKRE has a rosier future than Isamaa, says Jaak Aaviksoo

05.09

Statistics: Life expectancy in Estonia rising, particularly amongst males

05.09

French city of Dunkirk gets Tallinn-style free public transport

05.09

Annual holocaust commemoration ceremony takes place on Wednesday

04.09

Up to 10,000 to be allowed in Freedom Square for Pope Francis

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Estonia 200 not to publish member numbers before becoming political party

04.09

Summer 2018 drier, hotter, sunnier than usual, but no records set

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: