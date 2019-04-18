Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

In connection with the previous producer of Estonian documents ceasing operations, the remote updating service of digi-IDs valid for a period of three years may be jeopardised. Police in Estonia are recommending holders of three-year digi-IDs extend the validity thereof before 30 April.

Trüb Baltic AS, the previous producer of Estonian ID cards, informed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) that it was ceasing operations in Estonia this spring. As a result, the service which currently allows for the validity of three-year digi-IDs to be extended remotely by two years may also stop working.

The interruption of this service would affect users with a valid digi-ID issued before 1 May 2018. The period of validity of these cards can currently be extended by two years using the DigiDoc4 application.

All cards issued beginning 1 May 2018 have a period of validity of five years and will not be affected by the change. The possible interruption of service likewise will not affect any other activities connected to ID cards.

According to PPA Identity and Status Bureau chief Margit Ratnik, Trüb Baltic AS is contractually required to continue offering renewal services for digi-IDs until all issued cards have expired.

"We will continue negotiating with the document producer to ensure that the remote renewal of documents will continue to remain available," Ms Ratnik said. "Nonetheless, we recommend those interested in renewing their digital-IDs do so before 30 April."

15,000 users affected

There are some 15,000 users of three-year digi-IDs in Estonia and among Estonian e-residents. The validity of these IDs could be extended remotely beginning 1 November 2018.

Digital IDs, also known as digi-IDs, are chipped cards similar to Estonian ID cards with which users can verify their identity digitally as well as provide digital signatures. The card does not include a photo of its bearer and cannot be used as a form of photo ID.

Click here for more information about digi-IDs and extending the validity thereof.