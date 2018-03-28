news

Last chance to get ID card certificates updated, deadline expires Saturday

Only cards issued beginning in October 2014 are vulnerable to the detected security risk.
Only cards issued beginning in October 2014 are vulnerable to the detected security risk. Source: (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)
If your ID card has a chip of the series for which a security risk was identified last summer, you have until March 31 to update your card's security certificates. After that, you will need a new card issued if you want to access services online.

As the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) explains, it doesn't take an IT specialist to get that done from home. The roughly 270,000 people who haven't done it yet can do it either through the ID card utility on their computer, or then have it done at one of PPA's service points.

Because of Easter, the last day to have your certificates renewed at a PPA service point is tomorrow, March 29. As PPA are expecting a large number of people, there will likely be waiting lines.

The authorities are urging especially young people to get their certificates renewed, as otherwise they might have difficulties over the coming months signing up to schools and universities.

The affected ID cards will remain valid as a physical means of identification. Mobile and digital identification services tied to an individual card without certificates will remain valid as well. What will no longer be possible though is using the cards to access online environments that accept no other means of identification.

Cards that need an update:

  • ID cards issued starting Oct. 16, 2014
  • Residence permit cards issued starting Dec. 17, 2014
  • Digi-ID cards issued starting Dec. 1, 2014
  • E-residency cards issued starting Dec. 1, 2014

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Support for Kaja Kallas on the rise

The number of people who believe Kaja Kallas, who is to take over as chairperson of the opposition Reform Party next month, would make the best prime minister has increased this month from 25 to 28 percent.

