Former Tartu deputy mayor acquitted of corruption charges

The Tartu County Court acquitted former Tartu deputy mayor, Artjom Suvorov, on Monday. Mr Suvorov was charged with accepting bribes on multiple occasions, asking for a bribe on one occasion, and with attempted fraud.

In addition to Mr Suvorov, two individuals who previously accused him of corruption, Kaido Sirge and Ivan Zajats, also appeared in court, ERR's Estonian online news wrote.

According to the charges brought against him, Mr Suvorov helped as well as promised to help acquaintances to Tartu city grants for their sports club. The events in question took place between 2015 and 2017.

For his role in the matter and his alleged abuse of office, Mr Suvorov had allegedly received some €600 in cash and gifts. The Tartu County Court acquitted Mr Suvorov on 25 March.