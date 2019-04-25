ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa ({{commentsTotal}})

The incoming French contingent's equipment, vehicles arrived in Tapa via rail on Wednesday. 24 April 2019.
Photo: The incoming French contingent's equipment, vehicles arrived in Tapa via rail on Wednesday. 24 April 2019. Author: Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces
The first part of the newly arrived French contingent's battle equipment arrived in Tapa via rail on Wednesday afternoon. The French contingent replaced outgoing Belgian troops serving in NATO Battle Group Estonia.

Maj. Marc Antoine, commander of the French logistics and support element, said that it took a couple of weeks for their equipment to arrive in Estonia via rail, during which time their equipment as well as containers of supplies were reloaded onto various platforms.

"We are here to train together with our friends and colleagues from Estonia, the UK and Belgium in order to develop our unit's skills and strengthen Estonia's security," Maj. Antoine said.

He added that the previous French units to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia, from March through December of 2017, were left with nothing but positive memories and useful experiences from their time in Estonia.

The equipent to arrive in Tapa belongs to various French units and consists of some 80 units, including five Leclerc tanks, 16 VBCI infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), various tactical vehicles and trucks.

The newly arrived French contingent will remain in Estonia through the end of the year, when it will be replaced in turn by a Danish contingent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nato battle group estonia


