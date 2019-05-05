ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The state upper secondary school in Jõhvi will switch to Estonian-only instruction starting 2020.
The state upper secondary school in Jõhvi will switch to Estonian-only instruction starting 2020. Source: ERR
News

Tatjana Ait, principal of the Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School in Ida-Viru County, has announced that all students entering the school starting 2020 will start their studies in Estonian only, local paper Põhjarannik reports.

Ait introduced this plan to the school's board of trustees at a meeting in April. "Our aim is that, starting from the school year beginning in fall 2020, all studies will be in Estonian. The 11th and 12th grades will finish school having studied 80 percent of subjects in Estonian and 20 percent in Russian, the new students will begin their studies fully in Estonian," she said.

Ait addedthat the plan had been discussed with teachers as well as students already since fall last year. At present, approximately two thirds of the students still study some subjects, including maths and history, in Russian.

According to the principal, students are apprehensive about studying maths in Estonian the most. "But we have people who can help and support them. We don't plan to abandon the maths teachers currently teaching in Russian. And after secondary school, the kids will have to go to university and manage in Estonian anyway," Ait said.

She also believes that if a specific deadline is set for the switch, this alone will give an encouraging signal to the Russian-language basic schools in Jõhvi as well as others in the area. "They will have to start working slightly differently, and start teaching students better to make it possible for them to study in Estonian once in secondary school," Ait said.

The debate surrounding standard language of instruction has been going on for some time, with e.g. the Reform Party calling for Estonian-language instruction starting already in kindergarten.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jõhvistate upper secondary schools


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

03.05

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

03.05

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

03.05

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

03.05

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

03.05

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

Opinion
04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

03.05

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

Business
30.04

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

March retail trade turnover up 6 percent on year

26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
13:58

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

11:00

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

03.05

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

03.05

Ratas: Current situation hysterical, my job to calm society down

03.05

Sõnajalg brothers to seek €500,000 from state in weather damage to turbine

03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

03.05

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

03.05

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

03.05

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

03.05

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

03.05

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

03.05

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: