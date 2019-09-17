Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

The Social Insurance Board opened a new office in Türi on Monday which will give work to 30 Järva County residents. The government's plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of the capital city of Tallinn has in large part been fulfilled.

Among those hired to work at the Social Insurance Board's Türi office were customer service representatives, records managers, pension and disability allowance officers as well as human resources, business services and local government advisers, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The board received 50 applications for one position at the office.

"Everyone hired here is an actual rural resident," explained Vivika Barnabas, a human resources specialist at the Türi office. "Most of our positions are for official roles, so these were all open competitions. Currently just over half of us are Türi locals, and the rest are from elsewhere in Järva County, either from Paide or from Türi Municipality."

The new location is the Social Insurance Board's most modern office and includes a customer service area, an area dedicated to resolving pension and disability allowance application-related issues as well as meeting rooms.

The office also includes the opportunity to work remotely for the employees of the board's other locations.

"If someone is interested in and wants to work in Türi, we have free desks in the office where one can come sit down and work on their own computer," Social Insurance Board administrative director Seila Hõbe said.

The Social Insurance Board now has a total of 18 locations. It has relocated 70 jobs outside of Tallinn.

Speaking at the opening of the Türi office, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) highlighted that the government's ambitious plan to relocate 1,000 state jobs away from Tallinn over the course of two and a half years has to a great extent been fulfilled — to date, 830 jobs have been relocated from the capital city.

