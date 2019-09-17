ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Social Insurance Board office in Türi.
Social Insurance Board office in Türi. Source: ERR
News

The Social Insurance Board opened a new office in Türi on Monday which will give work to 30 Järva County residents. The government's plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of the capital city of Tallinn has in large part been fulfilled.

Among those hired to work at the Social Insurance Board's Türi office were customer service representatives, records managers, pension and disability allowance officers as well as human resources, business services and local government advisers, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The board received 50 applications for one position at the office.

"Everyone hired here is an actual rural resident," explained Vivika Barnabas, a human resources specialist at the Türi office. "Most of our positions are for official roles, so these were all open competitions. Currently just over half of us are Türi locals, and the rest are from elsewhere in Järva County, either from Paide or from Türi Municipality."

The new location is the Social Insurance Board's most modern office and includes a customer service area, an area dedicated to resolving pension and disability allowance application-related issues as well as meeting rooms.

The office also includes the opportunity to work remotely for the employees of the board's other locations.

"If someone is interested in and wants to work in Türi, we have free desks in the office where one can come sit down and work on their own computer," Social Insurance Board administrative director Seila Hõbe said.

The Social Insurance Board now has a total of 18 locations. It has relocated 70 jobs outside of Tallinn.

Speaking at the opening of the Türi office, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) highlighted that the government's ambitious plan to relocate 1,000 state jobs away from Tallinn over the course of two and a half years has to a great extent been fulfilled — to date, 830 jobs have been relocated from the capital city.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

türisocial insurance board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
16.09

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

16.09

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

16.09

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

Opinion
Business
13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:50

New Latvian law to bring Russian-speaking students to Estonia

12:53

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

11:55

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

11:02

Kaljulaid on reconciling with Russia: We cannot go along with this game

10:27

Haapsalu police maritime rescue unit to be disbanded

09:44

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

08:49

Ratas: Island passengers should have best possible air, ferry links

07:29

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork

16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

16.09

Tartu's Jaani Kirik to hold service to remember Great Refugee Flight

16.09

More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

16.09

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16.09

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

16.09

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

16.09

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

16.09

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: