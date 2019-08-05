ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre).
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Faced with a changing demographic and a shrinking labor force, yet with ever higher expectations towards its institutions, the Estonian state is still working on a state reform that has been more than 20 years coming, daily Postimees writes.

Estonia's ministers as well as an extended circle of high-ranking officials meet every Thursday to discuss pressing issues. Last week was no exception, and the agenda, once again, included state reform, specifically the government's action plan until 2023.

The goal of the state reform is to merge state authorities, relocate state jobs out of Tallinn and to other counties, and to improve the quality of public services (ERR News reported). Over the next four years, restructuring is planned in five fields: education; land, regional and planning; agriculture and food; environment; and transport, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) is planning to see currently 20 government agencies and ministry departments consolidated and reduced to just six. But this isn't the whole picture.

While the number of state officials has shrunk in recent years, and while this development is very welcome, a new development that has taken place elsewhere is worrying—namely, where not the government's own agencies are concerned, but the foundations that have been set up to take over some of the tasks of the former, Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

To some extent, the government's measures so far have been little more than window dressing, the paper writes, pointing to by now 18,000 staff working for various government-established foundations, which according to a report released by the National Audit Office over five years ago are following no clear principles in the way their work is arranged, especially where the distribution of tasks among government agencies on one hand and foundations on the other is concerned.

Various interest groups, among them a temporary think tank initiated by long-time state critic and reformer, Jüri Raidla, have long suggested that slashing government jobs en masse is the way to go, including a sweeping changeover from public to private services, including e.g. the selection of high-ranking officials by private headhunters rather than government-appointed committees.

Suggestions go even farther where the top echelons of government are concerned, e.g. proposing a reduction of government to a maximum of 10 ministers, and reducing the number of Riigikogu members by half. The line of argument most proposals and groups have in common is that Estonia's small size doesn't justify an overinflated administration, and that the state should reduce its payroll by the hundreds, if not by the thousands, to save money.

In the opinion of Postimees, it doesn't do to only look at authorities and government agencies, but the foundations that operate widely outside the constraints of regular government need to be included as well, which would necessarily lead to an assessment of the importance or, indeed, the necessity of a number of them—starting with Enterprise Estonia, which the paper thinks has outlived its usefulness in a time where the money supply out of the EU's structural funds is drying up, and that offers services that aren't within the purview of the state.

The recommendation, then, is that the government systematically revisit not only state agencies and ministry departments, but indeed any and all places where money is potentially squandered on services and activities that are either of no benefit to the state, or fall into an area of activity the state shouldn't be dealing with.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

state agenciesjaak aabstate reformstate foundations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Opinion
12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

Business
01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:25

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

12:52

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

08:23

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: