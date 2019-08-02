ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Under a government-planned merger, a separate Environmental Inspectorate would cease to exist.
Under a government-planned merger, a separate Environmental Inspectorate would cease to exist. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

If the government's intention of merging the Environmental Board and the Environmental Inspectorate comes to fruition, oversight in the field will cease to function, the nonparliamentary Richness of Life Party said on Friday.

This week, the government announced a state reform plan according to which 20 state institutions, agencies and ministry departments will be merged into six consolidated agencies, and with it, the intention of merging the Environmental Board and the Environmental Inspectorate has come up once again, spokespeople for Richness of Life told BNS on Friday.

According to party spokesperson Helen Orav-Kotta, however, this poses a problem for Estonia's environment, as should the merger be carried out, a conflict between the two agencies' activities will be unavoidable.

"The functions of the Environmental Board and the Environmental Inspectorate overlap in part, but on top of that, both agencies also fulfill completely different tasks," Orav-Kotta said. "The main tasks of the Environmental Inspectorate are similar to those of the police — its main purpose is to conduct supervision to ensure that no criminal activities occur in nature. In the planned merged agency, the Environmental Inspectorate would essentially supervise itself. Why hasn't a merger of the Environmental Inspectorate and the police been discussed? That way, the Environmental Inspectorate would gain authority, and the name of the institution would line up with the actual activities the inspectorate is supposed to conduct."

Late last year, pro-forest environmental NGO Eesti Metsa Abiks wrote in an article published by daily Postimees that the Environmental Inspectorate is already struggling to contest economic activity bearing signs of environmental violations if said activity has been endorsed by the Environmental Board. A full merger of the two agencies would result in an effective absence of a control mechanism over the issuance of permits for the use of environmental resources by the Environmental Board.

"The goal of the state reform cannot just be merging agencies solely for the purpose of reducing their number," Orav-Kotta said. "It has to result in the improved quality of public services, reduced bureaucracy, improved accessibility of services and the swifter delivery of solution to people and businesses. Decreased expenditures from the State Treasury must also be a priority. Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) has given no such guarantees."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

environmental inspectoratestate reformenvironmental boardrichness of life party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

Opinion
16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

Business
31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

31.07

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:28

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

17:41

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

11:44

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

09:10

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

01.08

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: