No Riigikogu green light for environment authorities merger

A proposed merger of the Environmental Board (keskkonnamet) and the Environmental Inspectorate (keskkonnainspektsioon) fell through on Wednesday after not garnering a sufficient number of Riigikogu votes.

Although this was not the first time the merger had been proposed, it failed to pass at the Riigikogu again. The two bodies are under the aegis of the Ministry of the Environment, which is keen to consolidate the two bodies under an environmental agency employing close to 550 people, it is reported.

''If we can get political support for the merger in the future, then we will definitely go ahead,'' said environment ministry chancellor Meelis Münt, after the vote which took place two days before the final sitting of the current Riigikogu.

The proposed joint agency would have started work on 1 April, if it had got the go ahead in parliament.

The current environment minister is Siim Kiisler (Isamaa). Any change in minister and makeup of the Riigikogu after the 3 March election may affect what happens to the proposal in future.

Anything voted on at the Riigikogu requires a minimum of 51 votes to pass, regardless of how many MPs vote.