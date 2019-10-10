Kuusik's domestic violence trial to be held behind closed doors

The domestic violence case of former Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Marti Kuusik will be held behind closed doors at the request of the injured party, Karin Kuusik, the Viru County Court announced at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to the regional Virumaa Teataja.

Judge Heli Vainaste said that the application was received outside office hours, which is why parties to the proceeding could not acquaint themselves with it, but will be able to do so on Thursday.

Senior prosecutor Sirje Merilo said that she would leave the decision regarding the application up to the court. Kristiina Lee, the lawyer of the accused, Marti Kuusik, said that the request is justified considering the extremely delicate personal information involved concerning Marti Kuusik's family as well as the media's heightened interest in the proceedings. Kuusik's second attorney, Kulliki Namm concurred.

Present at the preliminary hearing was also the injured party, Karin Kuusik, and her representative. The accused, Marti Kuusik, did not attend the hearing.

A criminal procedure was launched against Kuusik under the physical abuse section on April 29 to investigate allegations of domestic violence circulating in the media. Kuusik, who held the position of foreign trade and IT minister for less than two days, resigned and said that the allegations made against him in the media are slander.

Kuusik said that he was resigning as minister for the sake of the government's peaceful work atmosphere, cleaning his reputation and protecting his family. His domestic partner denied domestic violence.

