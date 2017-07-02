LIVE: ERR’s coverage of the 12th Youth Song Festival

The 12th Youth Song Festival starts with a parade of the choirs to the song festival grounds at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. ERR News brings you an uncommented live stream from the parade as well as ETV’s all-day live broadcast from the festival (all commentary in Estonian).

[Scroll down for the video players!]

Participants and visitors are bracing themselves for a cool and windy day. Though there is currently no rain forecast for Sunday, the weather is cloudy with a few sunny spells and temperatures expected to be up to 17°C.

The parade of the choirs to the Song Festival Grounds is beginning at 9:30. ETV will broadcast live from the parade and the concert all day—though all commentary will be in Estonian, there will be plenty of imagery from the festival as well as a lot of traditional and modern choir music.

ETV’s live broadcast from the Youth Song Festival starts at 2 p.m. You can find the video stream below this article.

Police recommend to move about city center on foot or by bike

Police presence will be increased during the day, as such an increase in crowds in the city is significantly affecting traffic in Tallinn.

“The main emphasis will be placed on traffic safety, public order and ensuring the safety of festival participants,” said North Prefecture Central Police Station director Kaido Saarniit earlier on in the week. “Heading to and from the festival, we recommend you plan for extra time as well as plan your route. If possible, use public transport or travel on foot or by bike.”

General admission tickets and some numbered seats remain

A few thousand tickets for numbered seats and plenty of general admission tickets remain for the song festival.

Saturday’s Dance Festival saw the second and third performances sold out already at the beginning of the week.

This year's festival focused on one's roots

The 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, titled "Here I'll Stay" ("Mina jään"), is focused on the younger generation's ties with its land, culture and older generation, all of which are tied to the central theme of "roots."

The song festival will feature works by a new generation of composers and give a number of young conductors their first taste of conducting at a song festival.

The dance festival will focus on the Estonian legend of Dawn and Dusk (Koit ja Hämarik), the passing down of eternal values from generation to generation and the responsibility for keeping them.

The chief conductor of the song festival is Heli Jürgenson; the chief director of the dance festival is Margus Toomla; the creative director of the folk music celebration is Juhan Uppin.

The 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival is taking place from June 30-July 2 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds and Kalev Central Stadium, respectively.

ETV's all-day broadcast from the Song Festival:

Live stream from the parade (uncommented):