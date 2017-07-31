GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Kadriorg on Monday morning, where he was received by President Kersti Kaljulaid and joined by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė.

The four leaders participated in a cyber- and innovation-themed roundtable, which was be followed by a joint English-language press conference at 11 a.m. local time, streamed live by ERR News.

Pence's arrival at Kadriorg