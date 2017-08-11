news

Government approves amendments to Payment Institutions Act ({{commentsTotal}})

Password cards for signing into online banking will be increasingly limited in the future.
Password cards for signing into online banking will be increasingly limited in the future. Source: (Kaarel Tigas/Õhtuleht)
Business
Business

The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting approved the Minister of Finance's bill of amendments to the Payment Institutions and E-money Institutions Act, with which the government seeks to promote competition, implement additional payment services and strengthen the security requirements of online payments.

In order to promote competition, the bill will add payment initiation and account information services among the payment services, the Ministry of Finance said. Modern security requirements will also be applied to online payments, which is why the field of use of password cards will be limited. The bill will also seek to coordinate Estonian laws with the new European Union Payment Services Directive.

"The rapid development of the market of payment services, specifically card, online and mobile payments, has created the need to update the law," Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste said. "The existing regulation does not include a number of modern payment products and services, which is why the potential exists for significant legal problems in the field of competition, security and consumer protection to arise."

The bill seeks to equalize the operating conditions of business operators operating on the market or entering it, extending the scope of relevant laws to include new payment services, mitigating security risks linked with payments and ensuring consumer protection.

"The consumers in the form of new payment services will have additional opportunities to pay for their purchases online and monitor their financial status. Strengthening the regulation will in turn ensure the trustworthiness as well as continued security of existing and new services," Tõniste said.

The new services to be added to payment services include payment initiation and account information. The first will allow payments in online stores even if there are no opportunities to pay be credit card or use a bank link. The payment initiation service allows through a payment institution to initiate a transfer and inform the seller that a transaction took place. The account information service allows the customer to receive a summary of their financial status from different banks. The new services can only be provided by businesses, which hold an activity license issued by the Financial Supervision Authority.

The bill will also strengthen the security measures concerning online payments. In the future, payment service providers will have to implement so-called strict authentication requirements when identifying a customer. In order to mitigate security risks concerning payments, the use of existing password cards will be limited as the cards are easy to be copied.

The security measures in question are expected to fully enter into force in the first half of 2019. The exact date depends on when the European Commission will approve the relevant implementing regulation.

The law is slated to enter into force on Jan. 13, 2018.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lihuania aboard the FSRU Independence, a floating LNG terminal in the Port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. June 9, 2017.The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lihuania aboard the FSRU Independence, a floating LNG terminal in the Port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. June 9, 2017.
Ratas visiting Latvia to discuss LNG-related issues with Baltic colleagues
Password cards for signing into online banking will be increasingly limited in the future.Password cards for signing into online banking will be increasingly limited in the future.
Government approves amendments to Payment Institutions Act
Wedding band. Photo is illustrative.Wedding band. Photo is illustrative.
Government declines to express opinion on abolishing civil partnership act
U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville, Jr., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Thursday. Aug. 10, 2017.U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville, Jr., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Thursday. Aug. 10, 2017.
Mikser, US Sen. Warren discuss cybersecurity, transatlantic trade
Brochures at an Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund job fair in Tartu. April 2017.Brochures at an Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund job fair in Tartu. April 2017.
July registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
A-10 Warthogs of the Maryland Air National Guard practice landing on and taking off from Jägala-Käravete Highway in Northern Estonia. Aug. 10, 2017.A-10 Warthogs of the Maryland Air National Guard practice landing on and taking off from Jägala-Käravete Highway in Northern Estonia. Aug. 10, 2017.
GALLERY: US A-10 Warthogs practice landing on Estonian highway
The Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.The Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
Supreme Court does not block government's forced merger regulations
Paramedics took Savisaar to the hospital for a checkup. Aug. 10, 2017.Paramedics took Savisaar to the hospital for a checkup. Aug. 10, 2017.
Savisaar taken to hospital from Tallinn courtroom
Updated: 10.08
10.08
Terras: We will accept Belarus' invitation to observe Zapad
10.08
Canada sends warship to Baltic Sea
09.08
Simson: Estonia's immigration quota must be raised
09.08
Ratas discusses security, bilateral relations with US House committee chair
BUSINESS
According to the survey, 66 percent of entrepreneurs consider the government's actions to be negative for the business environment.According to the survey, 66 percent of entrepreneurs consider the government's actions to be negative for the business environment.
Survey: Estonian entrepreneurs' satisfaction with government at record low
Production at a Premia ice cream factory in Estonia.Production at a Premia ice cream factory in Estonia.
June exports up 11, imports 6 percent on year
Coop Pank will bring everyday banking services back to Estonia's more remote areas as well, using the existing infrastructure of its shops and partners.Coop Pank will bring everyday banking services back to Estonia's more remote areas as well, using the existing infrastructure of its shops and partners.
Coop Pank to provide cash services at 350 of retail group's locations
04.08
Baltics hope to reach agreement on creation of common LNG market next week
04.08
Tallinn airport passenger numbers up 19 percent on year in July
04.08
Nordea's Estonian branch to hand over operation to DNB following merger
04.08
June accommodated tourist numbers up eight percent on year
Culture
Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
02.08
Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Latest news
10:43
Government approves amendments to Payment Institutions Act
09:49
Ratas visiting Latvia to discuss LNG-related issues with Baltic colleagues
08:52
Government declines to express opinion on abolishing civil partnership act
10.08
Mikser, US Sen. Warren discuss cybersecurity, transatlantic trade
10.08
July registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent
10.08
GALLERY: US A-10 Warthogs practice landing on Estonian highway
10.08
Supreme Court does not block government's forced merger regulations
10.08
Savisaar taken to hospital from Tallinn courtroom Updated
10.08
Overdose-related deaths, new HIV cases on rise again
10.08
Swedbank: Growth of foreign trade volumes has come to halt
10.08
US to gift Estonian Air Force two M28 transport aircraft
10.08
Terras: We will accept Belarus' invitation to observe Zapad
10.08
Canada sends warship to Baltic Sea
09.08
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
09.08
Simson: Estonia's immigration quota must be raised
09.08
Ratas discusses security, bilateral relations with US House committee chair
09.08
Court forbids journalists from liveblogging Savisaar trial
09.08
Reiljan, Kutser testify in Savisaar case Updated
09.08
Survey: Estonian entrepreneurs' satisfaction with government at record low
09.08
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.