X!

New support measures to boost tourism beyond Tallinn

News
Visit Estonia website.
Visit Estonia website. Source: Visitestonia.com
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs plans to provide grants to regional tourism organizations to encourage tourists to visit parts of Estonia outside Tallinn.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs wants tourism to play a greater role in the economies of rural areas. To that end, it has drafted a regulation providing grants to tourism development organizations, primarily in regions outside Tallinn.

The grants are intended for organizations officially known as destination management organizations (DMOs). For example, DMOs in southern Estonia include the Tartu County Tourism Foundation and The Onion Route (Sibulatee), while those in Pärnu County include the Tõstamaa Manor Foundation and the nonprofit Soomaa Tourism. On the islands, DMOs include the Hiiumaa Development Center and the municipal governments of Saaremaa, Ruhnu and Muhu.

Organizations receiving grants will be expected to develop rural tourism in cooperation with local governments, businesses and other partners to increase tourism's contribution to local economies.

"The main aim of the new grant regulation planned for 2027-2029 is to make funding for regional tourism development more stable and long-term," Kristina Jerjomina, head of tourism at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, told ERR.

She added that grants have so far been awarded for shorter periods, but under the proposed changes, funding would be provided for three years. However, recipients' required co-financing would increase from 50 percent to 55 percent by the third year to reduce dependence on government funding.

According to Jerjomina, greater emphasis will be placed on reducing tourism seasonality to encourage travel beyond major centers outside the peak summer season, as well as on the impact of tourism on regional economies and ensuring positive visitor experiences.

"At the same time, the use of grants and reporting requirements will be simplified, the range of eligible expenses will be expanded and the total annual funding available will increase by approximately €200,000," Jerjomina explained.

Under the tourism action plan for the coming years, the share of overnight stays outside Tallinn should reach at least 53 percent by 2029. The share of overnight stays during the spring, fall and winter months should rise to 65 percent by the same year.

To achieve these goals, the grants are intended to support the continued development of cultural, heritage, culinary and other tourism offerings to meet the expectations of international visitors. The draft regulation places particular emphasis on improving quality and making these experiences available during the low season, with the aim of increasing tourism revenue.

Plans also call for continued digitalization and automation in the tourism sector, including making more services available for online booking.

Rural tourism bottleneck getting from the bus station to the forest or manor

Transportation is also a challenge. According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the draft regulation, one of the biggest bottlenecks in regional tourism is how visitors can get from a bus or train station to a forest trail, manor or museum or find parking information they can easily understand.

Organizations receiving grants to develop rural tourism will not be expected to buy buses or operate routes themselves. Instead, they will be required to discuss ways to improve the situation with regional public transportation centers, local governments, technology companies and tourism businesses.

Tourism development organizations will also be tasked with identifying which tourist attractions most urgently need better access, analyzing visitor travel patterns and determining which solutions could be tested.

The grants will total €1.97 million annually, with funding allocations taking into account how far a destination is from Tallinn and how well it is connected to other areas.

Under the draft regulation, regional impact calculations will be based on the assessment that access to services, jobs and infrastructure is best in Tallinn and neighboring counties, while more remote regions need additional incentives and support to retain residents and services.

"Using a regional impact indicator makes it possible to direct more funding to destinations where tourism development can make the greatest contribution to regional balance, increased business activity and job creation outside Tallinn and Harju County," the explanatory memorandum states.

Grant recipients will also be required to ensure that their region's tourism services and destinations are accurately listed in the visitestonia.com database.

The regulation is still in draft form and the ministry is accepting feedback until October 26. The final wording will be determined after the consultation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Estonia wants to block Russian gas transit through Baltics for good

13:21

Expert: Trump does not have the power to force Ukraine to capitulate

12:39

Platform workers' grueling hours raising health and safety concerns

11:52

Experts: French grocery store cyberattack a warning sign for Estonia

11:31

Estonia gets €32m EU funding for 'free world's first line of defense' surveillance

10:32

Ralf Tribuntsov takes third at World Cup,sets Estonian record

10:06

Museums fear research funding shuffle threatens key projects

09:38

Estonia plans to bring back its blue passports from 2030

09:15

China protests Estonian politicians attending a Taiwanese event in Tallinn

08:56

New support measures to boost tourism beyond Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

15.10

Estonia still importing Russian food products

15.10

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

15.10

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

09:38

Estonia plans to bring back its blue passports from 2030

15.10

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15.10

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

15.10

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

15.10

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo