ID card updates continue, 13,000 update certificates on Saturday

More than 10,000 people in Estonia had remotely updated their ID-cards by 5 p.m. on Saturday, while 2,800 people updated the certificates of their ID-cards at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board that were open until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Therefore altogether 80,000 ID-cards have been updated, 57,000 of which by remote updating and 23,000 at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board.

The service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board will once again be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, active ID-card users will still be able to update their documents online.

Due to technical reasons, it was not possible to update ID-cards at the service offices of the Police and Border Guard Board between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. By noon, technicians of the Estonian Interior Ministry's Center for Information Technology and Development (SMIT) fixed the error in the system and all those who wished to update the certificates of their ID-cards at the services offices could do so until the offices were closed at 3 p.m.