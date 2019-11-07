ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi.
A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi. Source: Yandex.Taxi
Economy

Ride-hailing platform Yandex.Taxi has launched its service in Ida-Viru County, including the cities of Narva, Narva-Jõesuu, Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve.

"Yandex.Taxi uses its own technologies: maps, route mapping, navigation and a smart system for allocating orders," Yandex.Taxi EMEA & CIS regional general manager Aram Sargsyan said according to a press release. "This will allow us to reduce the amount of empty trips and waiting for drivers, as a result of which the number of orders will increase and drivers' service will improve but the cost of rides will fall."

Users will see the exact cost of the ride as they order, and Yandex.Taxi promises that the price won't change even if the driver should have to change their route due to roadwork, for example. Rides can be paid for by cash or by card.

The base fare is €2.30, and according to the company, users can ride from Narva city center to Narva-Jõesuu for €8.10, for exaple, or from Jõhvi city center to Kohtla-Järve for around €8.

Yandex.Taxi first expanded to Estonia in May 2018, and is available in Tartu as well.

The Russian-headquartered platform, which is available in several languages both for Android and iOS, operates in 17 countries under the Yandex.Taxi and Yango brands, including in the Baltics, Finland, Romania and Israel.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportride-hailingyandex.taxi
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
16:01

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

15:36

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

15:04

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

14:42

ERR TV and radio channel broadcasts mark fall of the Berlin Wall

14:07

Centre MEP chides party colleague for Kaljulaid Russia visit stance

13:39

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti

13:07

Gallery: New foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu starts work

12:35

Tallink posts record-breaking nearly €55 million profit in third quarter

12:03

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party

11:47

Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County

11:19

Equality commissioner: Climate in Estonia reminiscent of 1920s Germany

10:29

Ratings: Reform remains most popular, Centre support highest since election

10:14

Minister's domestic violence comment to pregnant women sparks controversy

09:36

ERR chief: Funding could be linked to tax revenue or GDP growth

09:07

October consumer price index up 1.6 percent on year

09:00

Prosecutor's office: Mary Kross did give false statements to the police

06.11

Up to 160 Estonian troops committed to international operations for 2020

06.11

What the papers say: Eesti Laul back in Tartu, Tõrva deputy mayor resigns

06.11

Judge facing bribery charges given one-year unpaid leave

06.11

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: