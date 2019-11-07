Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County

Ride-hailing platform Yandex.Taxi has launched its service in Ida-Viru County, including the cities of Narva, Narva-Jõesuu, Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve.

"Yandex.Taxi uses its own technologies: maps, route mapping, navigation and a smart system for allocating orders," Yandex.Taxi EMEA & CIS regional general manager Aram Sargsyan said according to a press release. "This will allow us to reduce the amount of empty trips and waiting for drivers, as a result of which the number of orders will increase and drivers' service will improve but the cost of rides will fall."

Users will see the exact cost of the ride as they order, and Yandex.Taxi promises that the price won't change even if the driver should have to change their route due to roadwork, for example. Rides can be paid for by cash or by card.

The base fare is €2.30, and according to the company, users can ride from Narva city center to Narva-Jõesuu for €8.10, for exaple, or from Jõhvi city center to Kohtla-Järve for around €8.

Yandex.Taxi first expanded to Estonia in May 2018, and is available in Tartu as well.

The Russian-headquartered platform, which is available in several languages both for Android and iOS, operates in 17 countries under the Yandex.Taxi and Yango brands, including in the Baltics, Finland, Romania and Israel.

-

