Paper: Average extended math state exam grade barely passing

The average score on this year's extended mathematics state exam was 51.1 points, which in the upper secondary school grading system of 1-5 would be equivalent to barely earning a 3, and in the university system would equate to a barely passing grade of E, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) writes.

According to the paper (link in Estonian), 61 upper secondary schools, or high schools, averaged above 50 points, but another 76 fell below the 50-point average.

Teaches from schools scoring high or showing significant improvement in math exam scores had various advice regarding how to improve results, ranging from daily homework assignments to ensuring a good relationship between a teacher and their students, including the patience to explain the same thing repeatedly, if necessary.

An official from Foundation Innove, however, warned that state math exam results should not be interpreted the same way regular school tests are, noting that the exam, particularly the more popular extended version, covers a vast array of different math subjects, and at varying degrees of difficulty

Another summarized the results of this year's results by noting that they indicate that many schools don't teach math as a subject so much as drill things into students in preparation for the exam, and so students' results may also be significantly affected by who their math teacher was and what their style of teaching encompassed.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!