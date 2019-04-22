Gallery: Estonian language state test heralds start of exam period

The state exam period begins on Monday, starting with the Estonian language exam.

Just under 7,000 upper secondary and vocational school leavers are registered for Monday's exam, ERR's Estonian online news reports, with just under 2,500 down for the Estonian as a second language exam on Tuesday.

The Estonian language state exam comes in two parts and tests reading and writing skills, each with four question options, from which the student must pick one to tackle.

The reading texts are based on fiction, journalistic texts and popular science, and the writing task involves penning a 400-word piece giving opinions.

The Estonian as a second language state exam begins on Tuesday, 23 April, as noted, with the oral part of the test coming on 24 and 25 April. The exam is equivalent to B2 level in the Common European Framework (CEF) scale of language evaluation, with A1 the most basic level, through A2, B1-2, C1, and C2 being most proficient. B2 is also the level required under Estonian law for customer-facing jobs (B1 is the citizenship requirement).

The start of the exam period is to be hailed by education minister Mailis Reps (Centre) on Monday morning on ERR's Vikkeraadio (in Estonian) and on Tuesday morning on Raadio 4 (in Russian).

The state exam period continues with the English language exam on 6 May, with the other foreign language exams in French, German and Russian following, and Mathematics bringing up the rear on 24 May.

A total of 10,179 students are reportedly enrolled in the state exams this year, the bulk of whom are upper secondary school (Gümnaasium) leavers.

The results will be published on 20 June on the state portal.

Readers wishing to tackle Estonian level exams for themselves should visit the innove site here.