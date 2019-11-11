2019 state exam results published

An analysis of the results of this year's state exams reveals that they are stable compared to previous years, Foundation Innove said when publishing overviews of the 2019 state exam results.

To graduate from upper secondary school, i.e. high school, 12th graders are required to take an Estonian language or Estonian as a second language exam, one foreign language exam, and a mathematics exam, as well as take a school exam and write a research paper.

A total of 9,657 students took state exams this spring.

Estonian language

The Estonian language exam in its current form, which consists of two parts, has been administered for eight years. 6,679 examinees took the Estonian language exam, earning an average score of 62/100. By gender, 2,929 young men and 3,750 young women took the exam, earning average scores of 57.5 and 6.5, respectively.

Seven students earned perfect scores this year, up from three last year, including six young women and one young man.

The 2019 average score remained steady on year. The ratio of students to score high (80 or above) had increased somewhat on year, but this ratio has remained relatively unchanged over the past five years. The ratio of students to score low (up to 20 points) remained small this year, below 1 percent of all examinees.

Estonian as a second language

2,329 examinees took the Estonian as a second language exam, including 1,216 young men and 1,113 young women with average scores of 57.4 and 70.2, respectively.

Of these examinees, five young men and 11 young women earned perfect scores.

Math

Two types of mathematics exams are offered, known as the narrow and extended versions. The narrow exam is generally meant for those who have taken eight courses of math, while the extended version is aimed at those who have completed 14 math courses, however both options are available to all examinees.

3,718 students took the narrow math exam, and another 4,466 students the extended math exam, earning average scores of 36.4 and 51.1, respectively.

By gender, 2,247 young women and 1,471 young men took the narrow exam, earning average scores of 37.3 and 34.3, respectively.

As in previous years, examinees scored better on solving familiar algorithmic problems and worse on problems requiring longer solutions and more creative approaches. Analysis of both work shown and results have clearly indicated that gaps dating back to basic school have proven problematic for years for examinees.

Patterns emerged in comparing the results of those to take the exam in Estonian with those completing the exam in Russian as well. While the results indicated that those to take the exam in Russian had a better command of basic knowledge, those to take the exam in Estonian did better at solving tasks involving unusual situations.

Click here (link in Estonian) to see more exact exam result info by school.

