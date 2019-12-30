ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

114 new research projects to be launched in Estonia in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonian Research Council Director General Andres Koppel.
Estonian Research Council Director General Andres Koppel. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

At the proposal of its evaluation committee, the board of the Estonian Research Council decided to award grants to altogether 114 new research projects in the total amount of €73 million.

Total support to be awarded to altogether 21 postdoctoral, 23 startup and 70 team projects, which will last for up to five years, will be €18,795,640 per year, bringing the total amount of support for the projects' duration to approximately €73 million, spokespeople for the Estonian Research Council told BNS.

Of the projects set to launch next year, 58 are in the field of science, 20 in technology, 14 in medicine and healthcare, four in agriculture and the veterinary field, seven in social sciences, and 11 in the arts and humanities.

The total number of applicants reached a record high of 479 this year.

"It was no easy task for the evaluation committee to choose from such a large number of high-level research projects," said Andres Koppel, chairman of the evaluation committee and director general of the Estonian Research Council. "Our selection was based on scientific superiority and diversity as well as on the project's relevance for Estonia."

In addition to the 114 selected new projects, continued support will be granted to 189 personal and 34 institutional research projects already underway, bringing the total volume of research grants in 2020 to nearly €42.9 million.

Altogether four proof-of-concept projects have likewise been launched, with four more set to begin net year. Total support for these eight projects will reach €760,000. The proof-of-concept grant is aimed at enhancing technology transfer, the application of research outcomes in businesses and in society, as well as strengthen the societal and economic impact of research.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

researchestonian research council
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
30.12

114 new research projects to be launched in Estonia in 2020

30.12

President Kersti Kaljulaid celebrates birthday with Kadriorg reception

30.12

M.V.Wool seeking to relaunch Vihterpalu fish plant

30.12

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

30.12

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

30.12

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

30.12

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

30.12

Kaljulaid to visit Chile, Antarctica next month

30.12

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions

30.12

ERR News looks back at 2019 in Estonia

30.12

ETV brings a wealth of programs to see in the New Year

30.12

Reinsalu: Ratas has right to choose family over Independence Day reception

30.12

Finnish tourist numbers on the rise – new generations traveling to Estonia

30.12

Nearly half million people using Smart-ID in Estonia

30.12

Number of measles cases in Estonia this year up to 27

30.12

2019: Three pollsters' party ratings in review

30.12

Small pharmacies offering drugs for cheaper than major chains

30.12

Hunt's Colts lose final game of the 2019 season

30.12

Paper: Veerpalu's trackside actions bothering skiers

30.12

Narva police stop drunk bus driver

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: