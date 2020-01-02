Kaja Tael named as Ambassador at Large for Climate and Energy Policy

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaja Tael.
Kaja Tael. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On 1 January, Kaja Tael, the former Estonian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the European Union, became the Estonian Ambassador at Large for Climate and Energy Policy.

"Climate change affects us all and managing it is our common challenge and priority. This is why climate diplomacy is increasingly important today," Tael said.

"For example, the ice in the Arctic melting more rapidly than anticipated has a global effect. Estonia wishes to become an observer on the Arctic Council, which deals with the sustainable development and environmental condition of the Arctic," she said.

Achieving a new green deal is also central to the work of the new European Commission that took office in December. Climate change is an important topic during Estonia's membership of the UN Security Council. It is also among Estonia's priorities in 2020 when coordinating the Nordic-Baltic and Baltic cooperation formats.

International cooperation is also important in the area of energy, for example, in improving connections and increasing energy security. "Regional major projects, such as creating connections and synchronising Baltic electricity grids with the frequency band of Central Europe are regularly on the agenda of various high-level meetings," Tael said.

Tael previously worked as the Estonian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the European Union and was the Estonian Ambassador to Germany from 2012 to 2016. She has also worked as the Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, the Foreign Policy Adviser to President Lennart Meri and the Director of the Estonian Institute.

Editor: Helen Wright

european unionkaja tael
