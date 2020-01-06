ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Renovated Tallinn German High School reopens in Mustamäe

The renovated Tallinn German High School reopened on Monday. January 6, 2020.
Photo: The renovated Tallinn German High School reopened on Monday. January 6, 2020. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Renovations on Tallinn German High School that began exactly a year ago were recently completed, and students and faculty began the new year by returning to a modern school building.

The school building, which is located on Sütiste tee in Tallinn's Mustamäe District, consists of three main wings, one of which houses classrooms, another executive and teachers' rooms and a third the school's gym, swimming pool, assembly hall and cafeteria.

The school's new and spacious main entryway was expanded into a bright, two-story atrium where children can spend time between classes and where the school can hold concerts, for example. The atrium also opens onto a courtyard with outdoor seating.

The first floor of the sports wing includes a swimming pool, sauna complex and dressing rooms with access to both the swimming pool and the stadium outside. The second floor includes a gym and coat room. The school's halls can also be used for extracurricular activities as well, during which time visitors' access to classrooms is restricted and monitored.

Renovations of the school building cost the City of Tallinn €12.6 million.

Tallinn German High School is attended by 926 students from 1st through 12th grade. It was founded in 1980 under the name Tallinn 54th High School.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationschools
