Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

The developer of Tallinn's Liivalaia commercial and residential quarter wants to start building in the area this spring but has not yet received a building permit from the city.

Kapitel, the developer of a three-block building at the intersection of Liivalaia and Juhkentali Streets, has applied for a building permit from the City of Tallinn and Indrek Moorats, the company's development director, told ERR.

"When we have the building permit, we are ready to start construction relatively quickly," Moorats replied when asked whether plans to start construction in spring are still in place.

Europark car park currently operates on the site, and will continue to operate there until construction begins, Moorats said. The developer of the adjacent gas station is not owned by the developer and will not be affected by the project.

Three new high-rise buildings will be built in the new business and residential quarter, including the tallest office building in Estonia at 111-meter and which will have 28 floors. The quarter will include offices, service spaces and apartments, as well as a parking garage, catering facilities, a sports club and a conference center. A park will also be built along Veski Street.

The architectural design for the quarter is by Martin Aunin and the interior design will be carried out by Arhitekt 11 OÜ.

The buildings are currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!