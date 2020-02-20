ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Jaan Kross' 100th birthday celebrated at Estonia Theatre ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Jaan Kross' 100th birthday celebrated at Estonia Theatre
Open gallery
39 photos
Photo: Jaan Kross' 100th birthday celebrated at Estonia Theatre Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The 100th anniversary of the author Jaan Kross' birth was celebrated at the Estonia Theatre in Tallinn on Wednesday evening.

The Estonian Writers' Union celebrated Kross' birthday with a two-day international conference, which also awarded the Jaan Kross Literary Prize to writer Viivi Luige. 

The Laureate's thank-you speech was delivered on Wednesday evening at the Estonian National Opera, where the Tammsaare and Vilde Friends Society hosted a party to honor Jaan Kross and his work.

President Kersti Kaljulaid attended the event and said: "The time of the War of Independence and the Tartu Peace Treaty, the twenties and thirties of the last century, have literally planted two crucial qualities for an entire generation: Openness to the world and dignity." The head of state said both had an important place in Kross' work.

Kross was born on February 19, 1920 in Tallinn and died in 2007, aged 87. He is Estonia's most internationally well-known author and was nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature. His books have been translated into many languages, including English.

His novels highlighted themes of censorship and state-led repression and served to foster a sense of solidarity among Europe's Soviet Bloc writers.

In 1990, Kross won the Prix du Meilleur Livre Etranger, France's foreign book award, for "Keisri hull," as well as the Amnesty International Golden Flame Prize. In 1992, Kross helped draft Estonia's new constitution after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union.

On Wednesday, an Estonian illustrator created a Doodle for Google's search engine homepage to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Estonian author Jaan Kross.

Mirjam Laater's Jaan Kross Google Doodle. Source: Google

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidjaan kross
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:01

Social affairs committee would allow new tobacco products to market

15:41

End date for digitalization of vaccination information still unclear

15:17

Estonian citizen dies due to gas poisoning in France

15:01

Lavly Perling to advise Ukraine on rule of law

14:32

Foreign trade minister highlights tourism's economic significance

13:43

Businessman hopes state-bought wind farm plot won't get support

13:08

Monday's Independence day starts with traditional flag raising ceremony

12:38

Court finds Tartu University had right to end Hallik employment contract

12:13

Estonian farmers picket EU over subsidies inequalities

11:53

Experts say pollen is already airborne due to warm winter

11:26

Imminent new EU budgetary period brings confusion over Rail Baltic funding

11:02

Estonia threatened by major plastic tax

10:44

Health board: Three people have died from influenza

10:27

Reform Party calls for no-confidence vote in Pärnu mayor

10:13

Gallery: Jaan Kross' 100th birthday celebrated at Estonia Theatre

09:52

Ministry draws up electric scooter regulation changes

09:32

Estonia holds NATO Parliamentary Assembly cyber crisis exercise

09:16

Iceland's foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

09:03

Party ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes Social Democrats

08:44

Jüri Ratas visits Finnish president in Helsinki

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: