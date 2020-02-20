Gallery: Jaan Kross' 100th birthday celebrated at Estonia Theatre

The 100th anniversary of the author Jaan Kross' birth was celebrated at the Estonia Theatre in Tallinn on Wednesday evening.

The Estonian Writers' Union celebrated Kross' birthday with a two-day international conference, which also awarded the Jaan Kross Literary Prize to writer Viivi Luige.

The Laureate's thank-you speech was delivered on Wednesday evening at the Estonian National Opera, where the Tammsaare and Vilde Friends Society hosted a party to honor Jaan Kross and his work.

President Kersti Kaljulaid attended the event and said: "The time of the War of Independence and the Tartu Peace Treaty, the twenties and thirties of the last century, have literally planted two crucial qualities for an entire generation: Openness to the world and dignity." The head of state said both had an important place in Kross' work.

Kross was born on February 19, 1920 in Tallinn and died in 2007, aged 87. He is Estonia's most internationally well-known author and was nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature. His books have been translated into many languages, including English.

His novels highlighted themes of censorship and state-led repression and served to foster a sense of solidarity among Europe's Soviet Bloc writers.

In 1990, Kross won the Prix du Meilleur Livre Etranger, France's foreign book award, for "Keisri hull," as well as the Amnesty International Golden Flame Prize. In 1992, Kross helped draft Estonia's new constitution after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union.

On Wednesday, an Estonian illustrator created a Doodle for Google's search engine homepage to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Estonian author Jaan Kross.

Mirjam Laater's Jaan Kross Google Doodle. Source: Google

