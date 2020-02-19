ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Google doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Google doodle of author Jaan Kross.
Google doodle of author Jaan Kross. Source: Google
News

Google created a doodle for its search engine homepage to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Estonian author Jaan Kross.

On Wednesday the Google search page shows Jan Kross sat behind a typewriter, and by clicking on the header, the search engine leads the user to a search for "Jaan Kross," where you can read more about him. 

Kross was born on February 19, 1920 in Tallinn and died in 2007, aged 87. He is Estonia's most internationally well-known author and was nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature. His books have been translated into many languages, including English.

Google's Jaan Kross doodle. Source: Google

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jaan kross
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

11:18

Pharmacies received no special Coronavirus instructions, hospitals prepared

10:59

Pevkur to leave politics if made European volleyball league president

10:41

Commander of the defense league: We live in a danger zone

10:17

Two Riigikogu committees to discuss pension reform bill on Thursday

09:46

Police warn rat poison and washing powder can be found in drugs

09:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Foreign ministers often lack foreign policy knowledge

08:52

Ratas and Czech prime minster discuss defence cooperation and EU

08:24

Anett Kontaveit breezes through to Dubai second round

18.02

Government reaches agreement ahead of EU budget talks starting Thursday

18.02

Eesti Energia buys Tootsi wind farm at auction for €51.5 million

18.02

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

18.02

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

18.02

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

18.02

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

18.02

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

18.02

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: