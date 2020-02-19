Google doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

Google created a doodle for its search engine homepage to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Estonian author Jaan Kross.

On Wednesday the Google search page shows Jan Kross sat behind a typewriter, and by clicking on the header, the search engine leads the user to a search for "Jaan Kross," where you can read more about him.

Kross was born on February 19, 1920 in Tallinn and died in 2007, aged 87. He is Estonia's most internationally well-known author and was nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature. His books have been translated into many languages, including English.

Google's Jaan Kross doodle. Source: Google

