Eesti Post reduces number of mailboxes

Eesti Post letter box.
Eesti Post letter box. Source: Ave Maria Mõistlik / Wikimedia Commons
Eesti Post will reduce the number of mailboxes it manages as people are sending fewer paper letters.

There are still just over 1,800 mailboxes in Estonia, but the number is decreasing rapidly as the volume of post falls. Last year nearly two million letters were sent, about half of which were Christmas greetings.

In 2017, Eesti Post started reorganizing its mailbox network and brought mailboxes to more accessible locations. However, they are still being used less and less every year, said Kati Miller, head of the Omniva inbox and letter box.

"The reason we are taking them down is because of the strong drop in mail. Over the last ten years, mail has fallen by more than ten times the amount it used to be sent at," Miller explained.

She said the reorganization is also necessary because many letter boxes are standing empty.

One example is Otepää municipality which has a total of 28 letterboxes, of which 23 are still in use. Five boxes are practically empty. At the same time, the postal worker has to go to check them, and then collection rounds and times take longer than necessary.

Miller does not know exactly when the last paper letter in Estonia will be sent but says it is not in the distant future.

"I don't know exactly what to say, but sending Christmas cards continues, it's so-called emotion sending. When will people stop sending regular letters, it's hard to say, but it's not in the very distant future," Miller said.

Editor: Helen Wright

eesti post
