ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Lõunakeskus in Tartu.
Lõunakeskus in Tartu. Source: Nick Nicholaou/Google Street View
News

Sporting goods chain Sportland launched major sales on Wednesday, attracting huge crowds to their stores. Following the resulting backlash, however, the retail chain closed its doors early and its stores remained closed on Thursday as well, the last day shopping center stores are permitted to be open before Friday's nationwide closures.

The company posted an ad on Facebook on Wednesday stating that all of its products were marked down 50 percent through this weekend, and that sales prices applied both online and in stores.

This prompted people to flock to Sportland stores, including at Lõunakeskus Shopping Center in Tartu, where photos to circulate on social media showed a crowded store, people pressed closely together and not obeying the required distance of two meters between them; even a baby carriage was spotted among the crowd. None of the sales associates were wearing protective masks.

As news of the crowds spread, the backlash quickly escalated to attacks addressed to Sportland management. Company leaders thereafter made the call to close their stores, and keep them closed on Thursday as well.

Sportland's managing director Gerd Kiili declined to say whose decision it was to extend the promoted sales to the chain's brick-and-mortar stores or why.

"Excuses won't do anything; they won't change what happened," Kiili said. "We have always stood up for Estonians. We have to take clear responsibility for this; the public demands it."

He stressed that the company respects all implemented rules and will do everything it can to ensure that nothing similar happens again. "The way things panned out today, it's as though we weren't listening," Kiili said. "The only thing that will help is a sincere apology."

The managing director was nonetheless surprised to see that such big crowds turned up at Sportland stores.

"People have actually been surprisingly reasonable," he commented. "There aren't many cars out, there aren't people in the streets. But at the end of the day, they still showed up at the store."

Kiili promised that Sportland would issue an apology on its Facebook page, from which users' angry comments have continued to be deleted.

Health Board doesn't decide sanctions

According to Health Board crisis team member Merilin Vernik, whether or not Sportland would face any sanctions on top of the criticism of the social affairs minister would not be up to the Health Board, but rather Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), the person in charge of the emergency situation.

"The Health Board's hands are tied; these orders come from above," Vernik said.

She noted that the government would likely seek advice from the Health Board prior to deciding on any sort of sanctions, but have not yet done so. She was unable to say, however, what advice the Health Board might give.

"As this is such a new situation, this came very unexpectedly for everyone yesterday," Vernik said. "Something is surely being discussed already. We will likely receive a query soon regarding what we think of it."

The Health Board also lacks information regarding what measures can be taken to punish a legal person for violating an emergency situation.

Speaking at a government press conference, the prime minister called on traders to avoid organizing sales with which to tempt people into stores right now.

"It's not the right time for sales, whether it's 5 percent or 10 percent or 50 percent off," Ratas said. "You yourselves have to understand that you are attracting people to your stores."

He stressed that it is store managers that are responsible for ensuring that shoppers maintain the required minimum two-meter distance between each other, and that they do not enter the store in groups of more than two.

"The police is checking this, and the state will also be punishing in cases where these rules are not followed," Ratas said. "But we are each personally responsible as well. Now is not the time to put up ads saying, 'Come to my store! You can get very cheap goods here!' I am also asking that people not go shopping because of such ads either. This poses a direct risk of spreading the virus."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sportlandcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: