ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government statement: Saaremaa and Muhu restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Jüri Ratas/Facebook
News

On Saturday evening the government issued new tougher restrictions for Saaremaa and Muhu to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the islands.

The full unedited statement is below:

The person in charge of the emergency situation, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas signed an amending order to the emergency situation in the municipalities of Saaremaa and Muhu, according to which most of the stores and close contact service providers must close their doors from Sunday. Notably stricter restrictions on movement will go into force on Monday. The person in charge of the emergency situation is calling on employers to allow a maximum level of distance work for their employees.

The goal of making the emergency situation stricter is to limit the local spread of the virus more strongly and reduce the burden on the health care system. This helps to protect the lives and health of the people in the municipalities of Saaremaa and Muhu. According to the Health Board, in the last 24 hours Saaremaa was the area with most new registered coronavirus infections (34). As of the morning of March, 28, the total number of infections is 217, which is in the same range as the whole Harju County.

Starting tomorrow, only grocery stores, pharmacies, points of sale of telecommunications companies, bank offices, parcel terminals, post offices, stores where technical aids and medical devices are sold or rented, and also optician's stores may remain open in the municipalities of Saaremaa and Muhu. Construction stores may remain open for sales through a window or from the storeroom. The sales area of the store must be closed. Gardening stores may also remain open.

All other stores and markets must be closed to customers. The restriction does not include employees and owners, so that e-commerce could continue.

From tomorrow, all eateries must be closed for eating on site, takeaway and delivery service for taking food home are allowed.

From tomorrow, all services that require close contact must be closed – cosmetic surgery services, beauty and personal services (for instance hairdressing, manicure, pedicure, beautician, tattooing and solarium services), and massage and other rehabilitation services as wellness services.

Social and health care services, soup kitchen services, food aid, care service, services aimed at disabled children and adults, and treatment and rehabilitation services are still allowed.

Libraries must also close for visitors tomorrow.

Starting Monday, the restrictions on movement will become stricter for people in the municipalities of Saaremaa and Muhu.

The islanders have to stay at home. It is allowed to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy and the doctor. It is only allowed to go to work if it is not possible to do distance work. It is allowed to take children to the kindergarten and bring them home from there. If needed, it is allowed to go to take care of the elderly, the disabled and those in need of help, in that case personal protective equipment must definitely be used.

It is allowed to go for a walk or a workout with family or one other person. Pets can be taken out and to the veterinarian. It is allowed to move in your own garden or on your own property, to do forestry or farm work at home, to fish, to do gardening. It is allowed to go to the post office or a parcel terminal.

A person must have an ID document with them when moving around outside. A general 2+2 rule applies to moving around outside, according to which only 2 people can be in a public space together and a 2 metre distance must be kept from others.

The implementation of the emergency situation measures is monitored by law enforcement officials who will begin spot checks of people moving outside. If a person does not adhere to the measures enacted, the police will issue a precept. If that does not help, the next sanction used will be a penalty payment of up to 2000 Euros. People violating the terms of the restriction will be brought to justice.

The necessity of the measures will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

More information at www.kriis.ee and from the phone number 1247

The media must publish this order issued by the person in charge of the emergency situation without delay, unchanged and free of charge.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratascoronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:44

Estonian residents in Russia should return as soon as possible

13:17

President allows defense league to enforce security in Saaremaa and Muhu

12:43

Rally enthusiasts transport test samples to Synlab laboratory

12:37

Health Board: Second and third deaths reported, COVID-19 cases rise to 679 Updated

11:05

Tartu searching for leader for Capital of Culture 2024 team

10:28

Russia will close its borders on Monday to limit spread of coronavirus

10:05

Popov: In Kuressaare, eight out of 10 people who contact ER have COVID-19

09:31

Youth organizations: Government should not invest in oil plant

08:20

Government statement: Saaremaa and Muhu restrictions

08:16

Emergency situation restrictions tighten in Saaremaa and Muhu

28.03

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

28.03

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

28.03

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

28.03

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

28.03

Saaremaa to get additional health workers and medical supplies

28.03

Põlluaas: Riigikogu will not discuss supplementary budget next week

28.03

Valga municipality council elects new leader

28.03

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali

28.03

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

28.03

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: