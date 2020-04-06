Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

As with other athletes and people from many walks of life, the current situation has hit tennis hard, Secretary General of the Estonian Tennis Association Allar Hint told ERR.

"We are at home. As much as you can train outside... We have stopped all tournaments, as have halted all international tournaments," Hint told ERR in an interview on Sunday.

"Players and coaches are trying to adapt. Of course this is a major blow for both tennis centers and clubs. I hope with all my heart that this period will not last for too long and we can, to some degree, go on with our lives," he said.

Managing tennis halls is going to be a major challenge. "I hope we can get something working in a month or two. Of course it is difficult for all and we need the state to support us so the halls could come through it."

"My thanks go to both minstry of culture, who keeps on paying coaches' support, and to the unemployment fund, who will make life a bit easier for coaches with employment contracts. Hopefully this €3 million that was allocated for sport will alleviate their concerns a bit," Hind added.