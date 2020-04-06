ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Allar Hint
Allar Hint Source: ERR
News

As with other athletes and people from many walks of life, the current situation has hit tennis hard, Secretary General of the Estonian Tennis Association Allar Hint told ERR.

"We are at home. As much as you can train outside... We have stopped all tournaments, as have halted all international tournaments," Hint told ERR in an interview on Sunday.

"Players and coaches are trying to adapt. Of course this is a major blow for both tennis centers and clubs. I hope with all my heart that this period will not last for too long and we can, to some degree, go on with our lives," he said.

Managing tennis halls is going to be a major challenge. "I hope we can get something working in a month or two. Of course it is difficult for all and we need the state to support us so the halls could come through it."

"My thanks go to both minstry of culture, who keeps on paying coaches' support, and to the unemployment fund, who will make life a bit easier for coaches with employment contracts. Hopefully this €3 million that was allocated for sport will alleviate their concerns a bit," Hind added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

estonian tenniscoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

09:26

Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday

08:57

Police issuing coronavirus restrictions warnings, including in playgrounds

08:28

Electricity prices low, oil shale generation still in doldrums

08:02

Coronavirus emergency situation puts weddings and divorces on hold

07:37

Warm weather brings weekend crowds to nature spots despite restrictions

05.04

Prime minister: We are unfortunately still in coronavirus deepening phase

05.04

Tanel Talve: Public transport restart

05.04

MEP: Estonia should raise issue of Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

05.04

Scientists: Estonia's virus peak will be long and flat

05.04

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: