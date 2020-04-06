ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Victory Day commemorated in Tallinn on Wednesday. May 9, 2018.
Victory Day commemorated in Tallinn on Wednesday. May 9, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
If the Soviet Victory Day will be allowed to be celebrated at the site of the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9 depends on whether the emergency situation will be extended or not.

Andrei Gontšarov has registered a procession on the the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) public meetings website to take place from May 8, 3 p.m. until May 9, 11 p.m. Central Tallinn Police Station chief Kaido Saarniit told ERR that the event had been registered before the emergency situation was declared.

Due to the emergency situation declared in connection with the global novel coronavirus pandemic, all public gatherings are banned until April 30.

"Which, if any, public events will be authorized to take place in May, depends on whether the emergency situation will be extended and which restrictions will be imposed to public events," Saarniit said.

The Bronze Soldier or the Monument to the Fallen in the Second World War at the Defence Forces Cemetery is currently undergoing renovation, ordered by the Russian embassy and set to be completed by May 9.

 

Editor: Anders Nõmm

bronze soldiermay 9 victory daycoronavirus emergency situation
