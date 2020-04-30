ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Bronze Solider monument after renovation.
Open gallery
17 photos
Photo: The Bronze Solider monument after renovation. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The first stages of renovations to the monument known as the Bronze Soldier and Red Army tombstones in the Defence Forces cemetery in Tallinn have been completed.

The Bronze Soldier or the Monument to the Fallen in the Second World War at the Defence Forces Cemetery was repaired on the orders of the Russian Embassy.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov told ERR's Russian-language news: "The Liberator Monument was restored."

In addition, the tombstones of 50 Red Army soldiers who died in the Second World War were restored. This was the first stage of the renovation works, and the remaining tombstones will be restored in the future.

Approximately 1,200 Soviet soldiers were buried in the cemetery between 1944 and 1992. "It is our direct duty to protect their memory," said Ambassador Petrov.

The monument, created by Enn Roos and Arnold Alas, was originally erected on Tõnismäe and opened on September 21, 1947. In the early 2000s, the Russian monument began to be used for Soviet propaganda, and the Estonian government decided to move it.

Early in the morning of April 27, 2007, it was taken from Tõnismäe to the Defense Forces Cemetery on Filtri Road in Tallinn. The relocation of the monument was accompanied by street riots.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnbronze soldier
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:55

Fire which killed family in Tartu started with electrical fault

18:32

No infections detected among defense force members at field hospital

18:10

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

17:38

Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation

17:10

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed

16:42

Riigikogu committee MPs concerned over state powers post-emergency

16:12

Half of COVID-19 deaths were residents of Saaremaa

15:41

Government hopes to make Tallink's €150 million loan decision next week

15:35

Goverment will start supporting oil industry due to falling prices

15:12

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be new emergency situation message

14:58

Finance minister ditches face mask before addressing press conference

14:46

Health Board: Relaxation measures could be started for children under 10

14:22

Estonia starts one-month UN Security Council presidency stint on Friday

13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: