Gerd Kanter wants to continue running the EOC's Athletes' Committee

News
Gerd Kanter.
Gerd Kanter. Source: ERR
The Olympic winner discus thrower Gerd Kanter wants to continue running the Estonian Olympic Committee's Athletes' Committee for the next four years. In Tõnu Tõniste's boat, he is running for the vice-president of the committee.

In the autumn of 2017, the Olympic winner Gerd Kantee was elected the Head of the Athletes´ Committee of the European Olympic Committee, and a year earlier he started working as the Head of the Athletes' Committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee. "I could do another year in the Athletes' Committee at the EOC level, as there is still at least one more year to go in Europe, and it does not rule out that another period could be made there in terms of consistency," Kanter told ERR.

New candidates for the EOC Athletes' Committee and the names of the athletes who make the vote are expected from the subdivisions by April 20. "We are trying so hard to get good candidates from every subdivision. To make them look inside themselves and stand up for a good candidate."

The athletes' committee elected on March 30, 2016 currently consists of:

Chairman Gerd Kanter (Estonian Athletics Association), Allar Raja (Estonian Rowing Association), Kert Toobal (Estonian Volleyball Federation), Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonian Yacht Clubs Association), Johanna Allik (Estonian Ice Skating Association), Keit Jaanimägi (Estonian Paralympic Committee), Ott Kiivikas (Estonian Bodybuilding and Fitness Association), Raio Piiroja (Estonian Football Association). The Chairman of the Athletes' Committee is an ex offico member of the EOC Executive Committee.

The new EOC Athletes' Committee, which will be ascertained by the athletes themselves, will be set before the EOC governing bodies elections. Gerd Kanter is a candidate for vice-president in Tõnu Tõniste's team and says that Tõniste and Urmas Sõõrumaa have an equal chance of winning the presidency of EOC. "Since there are two candidates, the odds are 50-50, although many have said that the competition is over. I don't think so. In the second round, where the voting is secret, the ratios may change. Many of the promises were made  before the beginning of the emergency. We all know that the world is not the same as it was two months ago. So many of the promises made are certainly not being fulfilled in today's situation."

Elections to the governing bodies of the EOC will take place on Monday of the fourth week after the end of the state of emergency.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

gerd kantereoc
