ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas asks president to release Karu and appoint Siem as minister ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) submitted a proposal to President Kersti Kaljulaid to dismiss Kaimar Karu, the current Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology, on Friday.

On Friday, the Conservative People's Party Estonia (EKRE) announced it would recall Karu from his ministerial position in the government and would replace him with Raul Siem, an adviser in the Ministry of Interior.

EKRE was allocated the position in the coalition agreement and decides who holds the position.

Ratas submitted a request to the President for Karu's release from his position and also asked Kaljulaid to appoint Siem as the new Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology.

The Prime Minister thanked Kaimar Karu for his dedicated and professional work in the government. "I sincerely wish Kaimar success in all the following challenges," said Prime Minister Ratas.

On Friday, EKRE sources confirmed to ERR relations with Karu started to come under strain when said he did not support changes being made to the Aliens Act, which regulates migration. 

Karu was also accused of weakness in the management of Eesti Post and of leaving too much decision-making power to the company's executive management.

EKRE chairman Mart Helme said Karu's activities have caused misunderstandings and questions among the party's members.

"We expect all our party ministers to act in accordance with the values ​​and views of party supporters, including on issues such as immigration, migrant labor, e-elections and the provision of postal services in rural areas," said Helme.

Karu, an IT specialist, was a minister for EKRE but not a member of the party. He stepped into the role on November 2, replacing former minister Kert Kingo.

Kaimar Karu Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ekremart helmekaimar karuraul siem
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:49

Holger the hippopotamus dies at Tallinn Zoo

14:11

Popov: If stability continues, easing of restrictions to start from Tuesday

13:44

Tallink Grupp: LHV announced already rejected loan offer

13:03

Raul Siem: Kaimar Karu did his job well and diligently

12:37

Supermarket cashiers can be tested for COVID-19 without doctor's referral

12:03

Ratas: We have reached a turning point but rules must still be followed

11:18

Health Board: 53 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, total 1,512

11:01

Latvia allows Estonians and Lithuanians to cross border for work

10:36

Education ministry tells high schools not to hold graduation ceremonies

10:06

Kaimar Karu: I do not agree with EKRE's allegations

09:35

Ratas asks president to release Karu and appoint Siem as minister

09:05

Navy to buy force protection boats from Saaremaa company

17.04

Restriction: Students' hall of residence in Tartu locked down by government

17.04

Government endorses plan for land valuation in 2022

17.04

Local governments call for review of tourism sector aid package

17.04

Navy minehunter finds 30 war-era explosives in Narva Bay

17.04

Experts: No reason to consider LHV's loan offer to Tallink extortionate

17.04

Government to support home delivery of newspapers, magazines with €450,000

17.04

Ratas: Next week, we can start discussing easing restrictions

17.04

Ministry: Road closures in Käsmu and Jägala are not legal

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: