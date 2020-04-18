Ratas asks president to release Karu and appoint Siem as minister

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) submitted a proposal to President Kersti Kaljulaid to dismiss Kaimar Karu, the current Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology, on Friday.

On Friday, the Conservative People's Party Estonia (EKRE) announced it would recall Karu from his ministerial position in the government and would replace him with Raul Siem, an adviser in the Ministry of Interior.

EKRE was allocated the position in the coalition agreement and decides who holds the position.

Ratas submitted a request to the President for Karu's release from his position and also asked Kaljulaid to appoint Siem as the new Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology.

The Prime Minister thanked Kaimar Karu for his dedicated and professional work in the government. "I sincerely wish Kaimar success in all the following challenges," said Prime Minister Ratas.

On Friday, EKRE sources confirmed to ERR relations with Karu started to come under strain when said he did not support changes being made to the Aliens Act, which regulates migration.

Karu was also accused of weakness in the management of Eesti Post and of leaving too much decision-making power to the company's executive management.

EKRE chairman Mart Helme said Karu's activities have caused misunderstandings and questions among the party's members.

"We expect all our party ministers to act in accordance with the values ​​and views of party supporters, including on issues such as immigration, migrant labor, e-elections and the provision of postal services in rural areas," said Helme.

Karu, an IT specialist, was a minister for EKRE but not a member of the party. He stepped into the role on November 2, replacing former minister Kert Kingo.

Kaimar Karu Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!