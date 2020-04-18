ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Raul Siem: Kaimar Karu did his job well and diligently ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Raul Siem
Raul Siem Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Recalled Minister Kaimar Karu did his job professionally and was a very good expert in his field, Raul Siem, the new candidate for the Minister of Information Technology and Foreign Trade, said on Friday.

Speaking on "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday evening, Siem said: "I think that Kaimar Karu has done his job well enough and diligently. I have no assessment of Kaimar Karu that he has done his job badly."

Siem will be the fourth Minister of Information Technology and Foreign Trade in the last year. He said he does not see a problem in this and is not afraid to take office. 

"I have enough experience. I think as a person I can find solutions. We are just as strong as our teams. I think we can also create a good team, good synergies in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and move forward together," he said.

Regarding the rescue of private companies in an emergency, Siem said that decisions must be taken on the basis of common standards. Regarding Bolt, which has asked for a €50 million loan from the state, he noted there could be no situation where the state prefers one company to another on the grounds that one company was more vocal in the media landscape than others.

Siem said helping Tallink is another story because it is a large company on which many depend. "We have to look at the big picture. Tallink is a very big employer, a lot of people depend on it, a lot of companies. I think focusing on very big companies is right in this case," said Siem.

Regarding migrant labor, Siem said, like his party colleagues, that when unemployment is rising in Estonia it is necessary to prioritize locals in the job market. 

Today, we have more than 40,000 unemployed, more are being added, according to estimates, we may have 100,000 unemployed, which means that we have a very large workforce. We're heading towards it," he said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

ekrekaimar karuraul siem
