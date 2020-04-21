ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia in €50-million small-caliber ammunition procurement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
The EDF and Defense League are getting new ammunition worth €50 million (picture is illustrative).
The EDF and Defense League are getting new ammunition worth €50 million (picture is illustrative). Source: Sig Sauer
The Center for Defense Investment (Riigi Kaitseinvesteeringute Keskus) has announced a €50-million public procurement of small-caliber ammunition for the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit). The tender covered both Estonian and international manufacturers.

The procurement aims to furnish both forces with tested high-quality ammunition, spokespersons for the Center for Defense Investment told BNS on Monday.

"During the market research process, we noticed that interest in the procurement of consolidated ammunition was high among both Estonian and global ammunition manufacturers," Ramil Lipp, armament category manager at the center, said.

"We sent an invitation to participate in market research to close to 30 international enterprises and, via the Estonian Defense Industry Association (Eesti Kaitsetööstuse Liit), to all Estonian defense industry companies as well," Lipp continued.

"We can say with certainty for the first time that we have included all global ammunition manufacturers known to us. We have been very open from the start of the procurement process, while also taking into consideration the EDF's technical requirements and needs. Through very thorough market research, we have a detailed overview of the global production capacity of ammunition of various caliber and their market price levels."

Procurement details

  • Total estimated cost €50 million.
  • Procurement method involves a competitive negotiated procurement in the field of defense and security.
  • Framework agreement up to seven years.
  • Option of switching contract partners after four years.
  • First delivery dates will be announced during sub-tenders.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfdefense leaguedefense procurementarmament procurementcenter for defense investment
