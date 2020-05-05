Pipedrive laying off 14 employees in Tallinn, Tartu offices

Due to the difficult economic situation caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, Pipedrive, developer of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions which has its origins in Estonia, is laying off a total of 14 employees in its Tallinn and Tartu offices.

Pipedrive manager Timo Rein said that the redundancy of employees is a decision made with a heavy heart for the company. According to him, costs were reduced at the beginning of the crisis and 16 employees with a lighter workload were offered the opportunity to work in other roles within the company.

"Unfortunately, these steps were no longer enough to effectively overcome the lingering recession," Rein said in a press release.

Pipedrive's customers are mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, which are being hit hard by the crisis. "We quickly developed a crisis program for customers in difficulty, but we know that many of them are having a very difficult time and are unlikely to survive the summer months. We need to prepare for the situation to become even more difficult for our customers and, thus, for Pipedrive," Rein added.

The 14 jobs to be made redundant in Estonia make up about half of the total number of jobs that Pipedrive will eliminate globally.

The company said Pipedrive is offering all employees who have received a redundancy notice advice, support in compiling a CV and motivation letter, and a contact network of recruiters to find a new job. If necessary, Pipedrive's long-term partner Jobbatical will assist foreign employees with paperwork.

Pipedrive was founded in 2010, whose CRM solution is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive has offices in Dublin; Lisbon; London; New York; Prague; Riga, Latvia; Tampa/St. Pete, Florida; and Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia.

